highest-paid-malayalam-serial-actresses

Malayalam Television serials are very much popular than movies in Kerala. Have you ever thought what will be Malayalam serial actress salary or remuneration they get? Unlike movie actresses, they are paid for shooting per daily base. There are many Kerala serial actresses who get a salary which is higher than any celebrities.

For past few years, roles of characters like Mother in Law, Villain or negative role .etc. are done by an actress from other languages. There are are also many valuable actors in Malayalam serial industry who get the best packages in this field based on their popularity among the audience.

Actress Rekha Salary – 35000 – 42000Rs / day Shot



Actress Sonu – 35000 – 42000 Rs/Day Shot



Actress Divya Viswanath – 30000 – 42000 Rs/Day Shot



Actress Roopa Sree Salary 30000 – 40000 Rs/Day Shot



Gayathri Arun -Salary- 35000 – 45000 Rs/Day Shot



Meghna Vincent -Salary – 30000 – 40000 Rs/Day Shot



Shalu Kurian Salary- 20000 – 35000 Rs/Day Shot



Archana 35000 – Rs. 40,000Rs/Day Shot

