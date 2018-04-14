Indian fighter jet displays air to air refueling ability: Video

The Indian Air Force carried out an air-to-air refueling display in what is seen as an attempt to showcase its reach and preparedness. A video showed pilots performing the mid-air refueling of a Sukhoi fighter jet, a show of strength, during the Gagan Shakti 2018 exercises.

A Sukhoi Su-30 jet that took off from Kalaikunda airbase in West Bengal’s Kharagpur engaged multiple targets over the area of Lakshadweep before it returned. The Sukhoi jet was refueled twice, on its way towards Lakshadweep as well as during the return flight after the mission.

The air-to-air refueling methodology practiced by IAF pilots requires exceptional flying skills as the receiving aircraft has to accurately insert the receptacle probe into the basket-shaped drogue trailing behind the fuel tanker aircraft.