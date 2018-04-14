Indian Navy’s unmanned aircraft crashes

An unmanned Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) of the Indian Navy crashed in Gujarat on Saturday about 25 kms from Porbandar.

The aircraft was on a routine surveillance mission when it lost datalink communication with the Ground Station and crashed on Saturday afternoon at around 1258h approximately 20 nautical miles south-east of Porbandar.

Indian Navy said there has been no injury or loss of life or damage to property caused by the crash.

An inquiry has been ordered to ascertain reasons leading to the crash.