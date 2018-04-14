IPL update: Delhi Dare Devils registered their first win

It is really a nerve-wracking match which boils down to the last ball of the game. Jason Roy, who remains unbeaten at 91, bats through the innings to power Delhi to a thrilling seven-wicket win.

DD needs 11 runs in the last five balls and Roy hits Mustafizur for a four and a six in the first two balls following with hat-trick of dots, pushing the match for the last-ball finish with everyone having a heart in their mouth. Roy keeps his cool and takes the winning run to further dash any MI’s hopes.

Also Read: Nestle Munch launches IPL campaign with Priya Varrier – Watch Video

The new Mumbai Indians openers Evin Lewis and Suryakumar Yadav slammed 84 in the powerplay overs and laid the solid foundation for a massive total. But Delhi Daredevils skipper Gautam Gambhir introduced spinners Rahul Tewatia and Glenn Maxwell, and the move checked Mumbai’s flow with boundaries getting dried up for a period.

Young Ishan Kishan then launched an attack, but his and Keiron Pollard’s wickets again stemmed Mumbai. What should have been a total of 220 plus remains restricted to 194, which the Delhi batting unit of Gambhir, Roy, Maxwell and Pant will be satisfied with.