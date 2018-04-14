Is it OK to keep your socks on while having sex

There are many reasons a person wants to improve their sex life. First of all, a better sex life is just fantastic. Who doesn’t like sex that just keeps getting better and better? But that’s not the only way a better sex life benefits you.

It also benefits your relationship. You mend a troubled relationship just by making the sex better. Better sex leads to better communication, a deeper connection. You’ll care for each other a lot more than when your sex life is struggling.

There is a lot of evidence supporting the fact that something as simple as keeping your socks on during sex changes the sex itself. Researchers at the University of Groningen found that 80% of couples reached orgasm while wearing socks while only 50% managed to climax without socks.

Their reasoning is simple: wearing socks, in addition to keeping you warm, help the blood vessels in your feet dilate, allowing for improved blood flow. This not only helps you doze off more quickly, it also facilitates earth-shattering orgasms.

Sex with socks on can do wonders in reducing your anxiety. It’s like a blanket of familiarity giving you some peace of mind when getting naked with a lover. Less anxiety leads to more orgasms, and therefore, a better sex life.

By wearing socks you’re not allowing your feet to drop down to a temperature causing you to be distracted by it.

So the next time you plan on stripping down for your lover and hopping in the sack, remember you should always leave your socks on.