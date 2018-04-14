Kerala journalist names his daughter ‘Asifa’, FB post goes viral

Rajith Ram, a resident of Kannur, named his newly born daughter Asifa Raj, in a bid to remember the Kathua rape victim.

Ram’s post on Facebook announcing the same got over 19,000 shares in 22 hours.

Facebook users hailed him for coming up with a great way to remember the innocent child who was brutally murdered after rape.

Soon he posted it on Facebook, and wrote below the photo of the two-month old smiling kid, “Given her the name; Yes, the same… ‘….. S Raj’… She is my daughter.”

Responses started pouring in within minutes of the post. Rajith Ram, a Kannur-based journalist with Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi, was amazed to see the tremendous response.

The post has been attracting more likes and shares. The comments pouring in from all walks of life shows that the act has touched the hearts of many.