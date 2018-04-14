Multi-storied hotel-cum-bar collapsed: 3 injured

Three people were injured and one person was feared to be trapped in the debris when a double-story building of a hotel-cum-bar collapsed in Dhanmandi area of Kota city on Saturday morning.

Police said the employees of Sarovar Plaza hotel had just woken up in the morning and started the routine cleaning of the hotel when the building collapsed with a loud sound at around 11 am.

Locals informed the police and administration about the mishap, following which rescue teams of civil defense, Kota Municipal Corporation and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the spot.

Also Read: A patient usually dies 23 hours after this phenomenon

Kota district collector Rohit Gupta, inspector general of police (Kota range) Vishal Bansal and other police and administrative officials also reached the spot to monitor the rescue operations.

Gupta said Gopal Rai (60), the hotel manager, Jitendra Kumar (28) and Buddhi Prakash (27), both employees of the hotel, were injured in the incident. They were rescued from the debris and sent to the Government Maharao Bhim Singh Hospital for treatment, he added.