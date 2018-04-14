Narendra Modi inaugurates India’s first health centre under Ayushman Bharat Scheme

PM Modi inaugurates India’s first health centre under Ayushman Bharat scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first health centre under Ayushman Bharat Scheme in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur today. He also inaugurated the first phase of the Bastar Internet scheme under which a 40,000-km-long network of fibre optics cable would be spread across the seven districts of the tribal region.

“The Ayushman Bharat scheme is not limited to simply providing a service, but also invokes public participation so that we can create a healthy, capable and content New India,” PM Modi said after launching the scheme.

Ayushman Bharat, also known as the National Health Protection Scheme, has twin missions — first, creating a network of health and wellness centres to deliver comprehensive primary healthcare close to the community, and second, providing insurance cover to 40 per cent of India’s population, that is most deprived, for secondary and tertiary care, including for instance, hospitalisation costs.

It aims at covering 10 crore poor and vulnerable families and provide a cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

The healthcare scheme was approved by the Union Cabinet on March 21 this year with budgetary support of Rs 10,500 crore.

Modi, who is the first prime minister to visit the tribal district of Bijapur, also inaugurated a new rail line and a passenger train between Gudum and Bhanupratapur, bringing north Bastar region on railways’ map.