PM Modi wished the nation on the occasion of various harvest festivals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished the nation on the occasions of Ambedkar Jayanti and harvest festivals. The prime minister greeted the people of Kerala on Vishu, which signifies the sun’s transit into the Meda Raasi (first solar month). He also greeted the people of Assam on Rongali or Bohag Bihu which marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year.

In a series of tweets, Modi wished the people of Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha on their respective harvest festivals and new year celebrations — Rongali Bihu, Vishu, Naba Barsha, Puthandu Pirappu, and Maha Vishuba Sankranti. He said the country was proud of its diversity.

The prime minister also greeted the people of Kerala on Vishu, which signifies the sun’s transit into the Meda Raasi (first solar month). “Happy Vishu! May the new year brings with it new hopes, more prosperity, and good health.”

Also Read: Vishu – Festival of the new beginning

He also greeted the people of Assam on Rongali or Bohag Bihu which marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year.He described Bihu as a festival characterized by energy and enthusiasm.

“May this auspicious day bring happiness and good health in our society.”Modi greeted the Bengalis on Poila Boishakh and wished that this new year brings peace, prosperity, and happiness in everyone’s lives. “Shubho Nabo Barsho!” Along with tweeting his greetings in English, the Prime Minister also wrote his messages various regional languages.

“To all my Odia friends across the world, greetings on Maha Vishuba Sankranti! Have a wonderful year ahead. We take immense pride in the rich Odia culture.”Baisakhi Greetings to everyone. May this festival bring joy in everyone’s lives. We also express gratitude to our hardworking farmers, who work continuously to feed our nation,” he added.