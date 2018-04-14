Putin has reacted on strike on Syria as “act of aggression”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a strike on Syria launched by the United States and its allies as an “act of aggression” that will exterminate human race in Syria entirely.

In a statement issued by the Kremlin, the Russian leader says Moscow is calling an emergency meeting of the United Nations’ Security Council over the strike attack by the U.S., Britain and France.

Mr. Putin had mentioned the strike had a “destructive influence on the entire system of international relations.” He reaffirmed Russia’s view that a purported chemical attack in the Syrian town of Douma that prompted the strike was a fake.

Mr. Putin mentioned that Russian military experts couldn’t find anything that proves the chemical attack. Site inspected Douma found no trace of the attack. He criticized the U.S. and its allies in a hurry to launching the strike without waiting for inspectors from the international chemical weapons watchdog to visit the attacked area.

Israel expressed in response to the American-led strike in Syria that the Middle Eastern country’s “murderous actions” put itself in extreme danger. Israel has issued several strict warnings of late about Iran’s increased involvement along its border in Syria in Lebanon.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has expressed his support for the airstrikes on Syria authorized by Prime Minister Theresa May. Mr. Johnson tweeted on Saturday that he hailed the news of the military strike against major chemical weapons facilities in Syria comprised with “our US and French allies.”

Mr. Johnson said: “The world is united in its disgust for any use of chemical weapons, but especially against civilians.” Theresa May authorized the strikes without a vote from Parliament, which has been in recess, but had received support from her Cabinet in a crisis session.

Behind the U.S., France and Britain launched military strikes in Syria is to punish President Bashar Assad for the chemical attack against innocent civilians and to deter him from doing it again, Mr. Trump said.

Syrians crowded onto the streets in noisy demonstrations of defiance afterward and their ally Russia denounced the attack. Pentagon officials said the attacks targeted the core place of Assad’s programs to develop and produce chemical weapons.