Rs 5.08 lakh cash was seized in city police station

Joint search conducted by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, and the District Inspection Cell, 2.57 lakh of unaccounted cash, was seized from the table of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Thirumangalam, on Saturday.

Following after the first seize, a contractor who was in the chamber of the ACP with a cash bag containing 2.51 lakh was questioned and the money also seized as well.

The check was conducted based on a specific input. The DVAC police will examine the police officials concerned based on the seizures, agency reported.