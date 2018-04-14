See why Anushka blows a kiss to Virat during IPL match: Video

It was hubby Virat Kohli playing at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru but it was Preity Zinta vs Anushka Sharma in the stands. Preity, the team owner of Virat’s opposing team, bonded with Anushka as the two ladies watched the match and wished luck for their respective teams.

However, besides the brilliant display of cricket, what caught our attention was the way Anushka Sharma was cheering for her husband and the Bangalore captain Virat Kohli.

Anushka Sharma was also spotted talking to the owner of the rival team and Bollywood actor, Preity Zinta. Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Kings XI Punjab by four wickets in the match.

Anushka, who is currently juggling multiple projects managed to remove time to spend with Virat who is currently busy touring all around the country due to the hectic schedule of IPL.

Anushka has two massive releases lined up this year. One being, Aanand L Rai’s Zero and the second is Sui Dhaaga in which she will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan. Zero also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in leading roles.

Wifey Anushka didn’t hesitate to blow air kisses to hubby as he smiled on the field. The viewers in the stadium were also conspicuous of the lady’s presence who was shown on the big screen quite a few times.

While the men on the field kept the spectators busy, it was no less a sight to watch the ladies who happily posed for the paparazzi. While Preity was looking lovely in a red polka-dotted top, Anushka picked up casual high-waist types of denim paired with a black top for the day.