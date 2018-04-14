Shamna Kasim all set for her massive come back in Mollywood

Mammootty’s Kuttanadan blog is a Malayalam film with Shamna Kasim (Full) starring after three years. Shamna had earlier acted in the movie Miley, which was released in 2015. Later she acted in Tamil and Telugu films.

He plays a police officer on Kuttanadan blog. Neena is the name of the character. The actor shared a live video while shooting.

It is the first film project of the scriptwriter Sethu. The story is written in the background of a blog author of the famous village called Sri Krishnashapuram. The blog author is Mammootty’s character, Hari.

Rai Lakshmi, Anu Sithara, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu and Sanju Sivaram are the other main characters in the film.

Pradeep is the cinematography of the film. Music is composed by Sreenath. The film is produced by P Muralidharan and Shantha Muralidharan under the banner of Anantha Vision after Memories.

