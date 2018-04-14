Shiv Sena left with egg on its face as its Union Minister Anant Geete joins BJP

Yesterday, Shiv Sena was left with egg on its face as its Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Sector Enterprises Anant Geete dissolved with his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cabinet colleagues in New Delhi, who staged a day long fast in protest of what they called Congress led opposition stalling the proceedings, in the just concluded budget session of the parliament. Geete’s presence at the BJP ministers’ day long fast comes on a day when the Sena, in its editorial party, Saamana, attacked the BJP led government over a period of suicides by farmers, and what it called competing hunger strikes by both, the Congress and BJP.

Warned by the presence of its own Union minister at the BJP ministers’ hunger strike in New Delhi, Sena leaders suddenly attempted to call party president Uddhav Thackeray. He shared dais with his BJP cabinet colleagues Vijay Goel, Suresh Prabhu among others. When asked to explain about his presence at the venue and on the day when the Sena had criticized the BJP, Geete clarified that he was representing the government and as a cabinet minister.

Earlier, senior Sena leader, Rajya Sabha MP and executive editor, Sanjay Raut while conducting a public interview of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had questioned him about the BJP welcoming Senas arch rival, Narayan Rane into the BJP fold. This is the second such embarrassment that the Sena had to meet in couple of days.

Notwithstanding the Sena’s assertion that it will fight the ensuing elections on its own, Fadnavis, while replying to a query from Raut on the same, asserted that the Sena will fight the next elections in alliance with the BJP, leaving the Sena leaders furious.