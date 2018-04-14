Shocking!!! 9-year-old girl raped, body found with 86 injuries in cricket ground

After the shocking incident of Kathua rape and murder case, another horrific incident has emerged from Surat. An 9-year-old girl’s body has been found with nearly a hundred injuries, including some on her private parts, reports news agency.

The girl was possibly tortured for at least a week before she was choked to death, as the injuries on her body range from a day to seven days old. Samples have been sent for forensics tests to determine whether she was sexually assaulted.

Most injuries, it seems, were caused by a wooden weapon, the forensic head of the Civil Hospital in Surat said, adding the girl was finally strangled.

“On conducting a post-mortem, we found wounds on her body which were between one to seven days old. She had 86 external injuries on her body,” Civil Hospital forensics head Ganesh Govekar said.

“The body of the 9-year-old girl was found around 6 am near a road next to a cricket ground by people on their morning walk… We are trying to establish the identity of the girl,” police officer KB Jhala said.