Shocking ! Doctor beats patient in front of policemen : Watch Video

A video showing a government doctor allegedly beating up a woman patient in front of policemen, after accusing her of abusing and trying to hit him, has gone viral on social media, prompting the police to book him.

Khushaldeep Singh, an ENT specialist at the Civil Hospital Ferozepur , was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after the video surfaced on Friday, Ferozepur SP Ajmer Singh Bath said.

“We are trying to identify the woman who was thrashed by the doctor and we will record her statement,” he said on Saturday.

In the video, Khushaldeep can be seen pulling the woman by her hair, slapping and kicking her in front of police personnel at the hospital.

The doctor could be heard using abusive words in the video.

Khushaldeep, however, accused the woman of using abusive language and trying to hit him.

He said the woman had been visiting the hospital for the last 10 to 15 days and regularly demanding medicines from him.

“She seemed to be mentally unstable. When I denied giving her medicines, she used abusive language and tried to hit me.

“My turban got displaced and thereafter, I lost my temper. I agree that I should not have thrashed her like this, but this happened in a fit of rage,” Khushaldeep said.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) said taking cognisance of the video, which went viral, the doctor was booked.

Also Read : Kerala Nurse twists patient’s fingers – Watch Shocking Video

The Ferozepur civil surgeon has been asked to submit a report on the incident within 24 hours, officials said.

Congress MLA, Ferozepur (Urban), Parminder Singh Pinki, said no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

“It is indeed a matter of shame for all of us and such actions against women cannot be tolerated,” Pinki said.

Watch Video :