Shocking…!! Famous Singer shot at Mohali

Famous Punjabi singer Parmish Verma and a friend were shot on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday in Phase 8, Industrial Area, Mohali.

The incident happened when Parmish after finishing his programme at Elante Mall was headed home in Mohali. Then all of a sudden he went to have dinner outside. After he had had his dinner, an i20 car came and at shot at Parmish, probably when he was inside the car. The shooting happened at Sector 91 of Mohali.

He was immediately shifted to Fortis Hospital, Mohali. At present, Parmish is reportedly out of danger. Reports says that he was also shown some pictures of gangsters. Parmish has told the cops that he had been receiving threats in the past as well. He has named the man.

Both Verma and his friend are out of danger and are currently undergoing treatment in a private room in Fortis Hospital, Mohali. A police source has said Verma’s knee was injured in the firing.

Parmish Verma is a famous Punjabi singer with his smash hit ‘Gaal ni kadni’ having been viewed over 118 million times on YouTube. Released last year, the rising popularity of the song coincides with the near-rout of gangsters from the state in the last few months.

More recently, his single Shada has also turned out to be a hit, with over 27 million views on YouTube. The song was released three weeks ago.

