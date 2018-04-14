Here is how Sridevi’s family reacted to her National Award 2018

Sridevi posthumously received her first National Award for her phenomenal performance in the crime thriller Mom under the Best Actress category.

Reacting to this, her family including Boney Kapoor, Jahnvi and Khushi expressed, “We are overjoyed to know that the Jury has conferred the Best Actor Award to Sridevi for her performance in Mom. It’s a very special moment for all of us. She was always a perfectionist and it showed in all the 300 plus films she did. She was not just a super actor but a Super Wife and a Super Mom. Its time to celebrate her life and her achievements. She is not with us today but her legacy will always live on.”

Kapoor was completely overwhelmed on hearing the news of the honour being given to Sridevi, who passed away on 24 February this year.

“I’m too overwhelmed. I wish she was here. It’s her first, so many things come to mind, I wish she was here.”

While Sridevi has won several Filmfare awards and was also honoured with the Padma Shri in 2013, this is her first national award. The actor’s sudden death on February 24 this year left everybody shocked. The actor is remembered for her memorable roles in Sadma(1983), Nagina (1986), Mr India (1987), Chandni (1989), Chaalbaaz (1989), English Vinglish (2012) and many more.

