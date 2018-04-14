Syrian strategy of United States

U.S president Donald Trump mentioned that “U.S. will be coming out of Syria very soon.” This Friday he bombed the country. This leaves one not understandable situation of what the U.S. strategy is in Syria. The latest strike jointly targeted and triggered by the U.S., the U.K. and France, is counter attack to what they claimed was a chemical attack earlier this month in Douma near Damascus by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

Friday’s strikes, the White House could say that the President is serious and cautious about his chemical weapons redline — that he would strike Syrian regime targets if chemical weapons continue to be used.

When U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis was inquired about what proof the U.S. has in hands against the Assad regime over the Douma attack, he said he’s “confident” that the regime had the capability to carry out the chemical strike. He was not certain which type of gas — chlorine or sarin — was used in Douma.

If the U.S. and its Western allies had respect for a rules-based international order and the global institutions, it could have waited till the OPCW wraps up its investigation and then tried to build a consensus in the U.N. Security Council. If the OPCW confirms the use of chemical weapons in Douma, it could at least have busted the Russian claim that the attack was staged.

But Mr. Trump doesn’t appear to have the patience to pursue the normal international procedure in dealing with the crisis like this. Instead, he wants deal with war against another sovereign country without a U.N. mandate, violating international laws again.

This attack lasted, list of utilized weapons were numbered; 70 minutes and more than 120 missiles were fired, twice as many weapons used. The strike also targeted multiple regime facilities in Damascus and Homs. But the attack also clarifies that the U.S. options were limited in Syria.