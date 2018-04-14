These are few things about Mia Khalifa which everyone would like to know

Mia Khalifa is the most famous and popular adult film actress. She is cute, adorable, and is also very beautiful. She has lots of hidden talents too.

Here are few things about Mia Khalifa :

Mia was born in Beirut, Lebanon

When 7 years old , her family left Lebanon and moved to America. She spent most of her teenage years living in Maryland with her family.

Mia is a huge music lover

Mia loves music a lot. She is always seen with her headphones listening to music. She is a big fan of American grunge band Pearl Jam.

Mia has 2 tattoos related to Lebanon

Mia has two tattoos, both showing her Lebanese heritage. Her first tattoo is the first line of lebanese national anthem. Her other tattoo is of the Lebanese Forces cross.

Mia’s first job was of a waitress

Mia started working at a fast food burger restaurant in Miami, Florida, which is where she was found by a recruiter in the adult film industry.

Mia is a books lover

Mia is a bookworm and she loves reading a lot. Whenever she gets free time she starts reading her favourite books.

Mia Khalifa has left the adult industry in 2014 but she still has a lot of fans. She is currently working for a comedy show. Which will release soon.