Tradition and culture of Vishu

Vishu, a festival celebrated in the Kerala, Tulunadu region and Kodagu in Karnataka and their diaspora communities. The festival follows the first day of the month called “Medam” It therefore always falls in the middle of 14 April every year.

The festival is marked by family time, preparing colorful auspicious items and viewing these as the first thing on the Vishu day. In particular, Iyers and Malayali seek to view the golden blossoms of the “Kani Konna”, money or silver items, and rice. The day also attracts firework play by children, wearing new clothes and the eating a special meal called Sadya, which is a mix of salty, sweet, sour and bitter items.

The Vishu arrangement typically includes an image of Vishnu, typically as Krishna. People also visit temples like Sabarimala Ayyappan Temple or Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple or Kulathupuzha Sree BaalaShastha Temple to have a ‘Vishukkani Kazhcha’ in the early hours of the day.

The Vishukkani setting consists of items such as rice, golden lemon, golden cucumber, coconut cut open, jackfruit, kanmashi Kajal, betel leaves, areca nut, metal mirror, golden yellow “Konna” flowers which bloom in the season of Vishu, holy Hindu texts, coins or currency notes, oil lamp, and an image of the Hindu god Vishnu.

The mixing of sweet, salty, sour, bitter and astringent flavors for the New Year Vishu meal is similar to the “pacchadi” food prepared on new year day such as Ugadi by Hindus. Vishu is not a mere festival but custom and ritual following for years as a part of life.