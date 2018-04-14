U.S.-led attack on Syria resolves to “fight and crush”

President Bashar al-Assad told his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani that a U.S.-led attack on Saturday would escalates tend of Syria’s resolve to “fight and crush terrorism in every inch” of the country, the Syrian presidency expressed.

Mr. Rouhani told Mr. Assad that Iran would continue to stand by Syria, “expressing his confidence that this aggression would not weaken the determination of the Syrian people in its war against terrorism”.