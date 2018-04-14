Vishu Recipe – Kalan

Kalan
Ingredients:
- Vegetables: Yam, plantain
- Small 1no
- Green chilies: 3
- Hung curd: 1/2litre
- ½ coconut, grated
- Cumin seeds: ½ tsp
- Black pepper powder: 1tsp
- Water: 1cup
- Turmeric powder: 1/4tsp
- Salt for taste
- Fried and grounded fenugreek seeds: 1/2tsp
- Ghee/clarified butter: 3tsp
- Dried red chilies: 2
- Mustard seeds: 1tsp
- Curry leaves
Preparation
Dice yam and plantain in small pieces. In a food processor blend with grated coconut, fenugreek and cumin seeds together until you get a smooth paste. In a pot of boiling water cook the vegetable with pepper powder, turmeric powder and salt. When all the water is dried add ghee to the pan. Add the yogurt and keep it in low heat. When the yogurt gets thick add the grind coconut and spice mixture to it. Stir well and pour it to a boil. Prepare a tempering of mustard seeds, dried chilies and curry leaves and spread it over the dish before serving.