Vishu Recipe – Kalan

Kalan

Ingredients:

Vegetables: Yam, plantain Small 1no Green chilies: 3 Hung curd: 1/2litre ½ coconut, grated Cumin seeds: ½ tsp Black pepper powder: 1tsp Water: 1cup Turmeric powder: 1/4tsp Salt for taste Fried and grounded fenugreek seeds: 1/2tsp Ghee/clarified butter: 3tsp Dried red chilies: 2 Mustard seeds: 1tsp Curry leaves

Preparation

Dice yam and plantain in small pieces. In a food processor blend with grated coconut, fenugreek and cumin seeds together until you get a smooth paste. In a pot of boiling water cook the vegetable with pepper powder, turmeric powder and salt. When all the water is dried add ghee to the pan. Add the yogurt and keep it in low heat. When the yogurt gets thick add the grind coconut and spice mixture to it. Stir well and pour it to a boil. Prepare a tempering of mustard seeds, dried chilies and curry leaves and spread it over the dish before serving.