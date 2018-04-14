This what happened to the man who eats world’s hottest chilli

One chilli lover in the US got more than he bargained for when he developed painful ‘thunderclap headaches’ after eating the world’s hottest chilli pepper.

Shortly after the 34-year-old man ate a Carolina Reaper chilli — which, by some estimates, is 500 times hotter than normal chilli— at a chilli-eating competition, he was struck by crushingly painful headaches.

Thunderclap headaches are relatively rare, and likely only strike those with a genetic predisposition, Royal Melbourne Hospital neurologist Mark Parsons said.

But if you get one, you’ll know about it.

“They’re really intense, like the worst headache ever, and maximal severity right at the onset,”

Professor Parsons said.

“It can make you collapse or pass out with the intensity. It’s like being hit in the back of the head with a cricket bat.

When the Carolina Reaper snacker went to the emergency room, brain scans ruled out bleeding. What they did show was that several arteries had narrowed — a phenomenon called vasoconstriction or vasospasm.

This is the first time a case is reporting after eating chilli. Although it’s very rare beware of too much chilli.