What happens if this FB message is not forwarded?, Here’s the real truth behind the viral message

Facebook , Can’t live with it, can’t live without it. Facebook can cause a lot of problems and drama , but it also can help you stay connected to friends, family, old neighbors, and more. So it’s no surprise that, despite its hassles, many of us continue to log into Facebook every day.

Now circulating a message in the name of Zuckerberg via Facebook Messenger.

Also Read : Trump dismissed by Zuckerberg in FB post, claims to be an unbiased platform

“Facebook will now be charged for using. But if you send this message to your 18 friends, you get Facebook for free. If this message is not forwarded then your account will be disabled tomorrow by 6 am. The message also says that it should pay back the money.”

Here’s the message :

Hi, I’m Mark Zuckerberg The Director of facebook. Hello everyone, it seems that all the warnings were real, facebook use will cost money If you send this string to 18 different from your list, your icon will be blue and it will be free for you. If you do not believe me tomorrow at 6 pm that facebook will be closed and to open it you will have to pay, this is all by law. This message is to inform all our users, that our servers have recently been very congested, so we are asking for your help to solve this problem. We require that our active users forward this message to each of the people in your contact list in order to confirm our active facebook users if you do not send this message to all your facebook contacts then your account will remain inactive with the consequence of Lose all your cont the transmission of this message. Your SmartPhone will be updated within the next 24 hours, will have a new design and a new color for the chat. Dear Facebook users, we are going to do an update for facebook from 23:00 p.m. until 05:00 a.m. on this day. If you do not send this to all your contacts the update will be canceled and you will not have the possibility to chat with your facebook messages Will go to pay rate unless you are a frequent user. If you have at least 10 contacts Send this sms and the logo will turn red to indicate that you are a user Confirmed … We finish it for free Tomorrow they start to collect the messages for facebook at 0.37 cents Forward this message to more than 9 people of your contacts and it will be free of life for you to watch and it will turn green the ball of above do it and you will see.to 9 of you .

But Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook authorities till not officially commented on this. Expert says this is only a hoax message.