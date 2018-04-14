Women don’t like to use condom during sexual relationship : Here’s the reason

Mostly people use condom for safe physical connection. This can prevent the risk of HIV. But most women do not like to use it.

Often, many women complain that if their partner use condom, then they can not reach the peak. Girls do not like the use of condom when making physical relationship due to this. They like skin contact more than condom.

Also Read : These are the health benefits of having sex every day

Many women do not like the trash of condom. Because of which she get annoyed with her partner.

Most of the time it has been seen that women are allergic to forming relationship using condom. And she complain of jealousy in her private parts. so this is another reason for women do not like to use condom during relationship.