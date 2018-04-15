A simple Kerala curry to try out this Vishu

HAPPY VISHU TO ALL THE READERS!
This dish is a variety of Kerala. So here is the recipe to try out this Vishu.
Kalan
Ingredients:
Vegetables: Yam, plantain
Small 1no
Green chilies: 3
Hung curd: 1/2litre
½ coconut, grated
Cumin seeds: ½ tsp
Black pepper powder: 1tsp
Water: 1cup
Turmeric powder: 1/4tsp
Salt for taste
Fried and grounded fenugreek seeds: 1/2tsp
Ghee/clarified butter: 3tsp
Dried red chilies: 2
Mustard seeds: 1tsp
Curry leaves
Preparation
Dice yam and plantain in small pieces. In a food processor blend grated coconut, fenugreek and cumin seeds together until you get a smooth paste. Don’t add any water since coconut will exude its juice.
In a pot of boiling water cook the vegetable with pepper powder, turmeric powder, and salt. When all the water is absorbed add ghee to the pan. Add the yogurt and keep it in low flame. When the yogurt gets thick add the ground coconut and spice mixture to it. Stir well and bring it to a boil.
Prepare a tempering of mustard seeds, dried chilies, and curry leaves and spread it over the dish before serving.
Look out for more Vishu recipes