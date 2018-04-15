A simple Kerala curry to try out this Vishu

HAPPY VISHU TO ALL THE READERS!

This dish is a variety of Kerala. So here is the recipe to try out this Vishu.

Kalan

Ingredients:

Vegetables: Yam, plantain

Small 1no

Green chilies: 3

Hung curd: 1/2litre

½ coconut, grated

Cumin seeds: ½ tsp

Black pepper powder: 1tsp

Water: 1cup

Turmeric powder: 1/4tsp

Salt for taste

Fried and grounded fenugreek seeds: 1/2tsp

Ghee/clarified butter: 3tsp

Dried red chilies: 2

Mustard seeds: 1tsp

Curry leaves

Preparation

Dice yam and plantain in small pieces. In a food processor blend grated coconut, fenugreek and cumin seeds together until you get a smooth paste. Don’t add any water since coconut will exude its juice.

In a pot of boiling water cook the vegetable with pepper powder, turmeric powder, and salt. When all the water is absorbed add ghee to the pan. Add the yogurt and keep it in low flame. When the yogurt gets thick add the ground coconut and spice mixture to it. Stir well and bring it to a boil.

Prepare a tempering of mustard seeds, dried chilies, and curry leaves and spread it over the dish before serving.

Look out for more Vishu recipes