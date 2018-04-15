Actress Kriti Kharbanda Sets Temperature Soaring in a Bathtub Photoshoot: See Pics

Kriti Kharbanda is currently one of the most desirable actresses in Bollywood. The actress who has been ruling the Kannada film industry for quite some time has now also earned her niche in Bollywood. With back to back films from ‘Guest Iin London’, ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’ to ‘Veerey Ki Wedding’, Kriti is under the spotlight. The Veerey Ki Wedding actress also knows how to keep her fashion game on point.

When asked about her fashion icon in Bollywood, Kriti Kharbanda said she is really fond of Deepika Padukone. She loves the way Deepika has conducted herself over the years. Kriti says the best part of Deepika is that everything that she wears and everything that she puts on looks amazing on her.

While she is adding several fans to her fan following with each passing day, Kriti’s Instagram handle currently boasts of around 1.4 million followers. The actress’ looks make the people weak in knees for her sexy gazes and her sultry show-off. Kriti is also the face of brands like Myntra and one of her latest photoshoots is associated with the brand.

In the pictures, the Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actress can be seen posing in a bathtub. Wearing a Nandita Mahtani glittery dress and black Fila shoes, Kriti looks all glammed up for an event.

Have a look at the hot pictures:

Kriti Kharbanda is gearing up for her next comedy flick ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se’. The actress is also reportedly featuring in the film ‘Karwan’ starring Irrfan Khan and Dulquer Salmaan.

Source. India.com

