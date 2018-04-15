After Sri Reddy, yet another sexual harassment allegation by Telugu actress

Telugu cinema industry is now muddled with issues of casting couch and sexual harassment. Ever since actress Sri Reddy levelled serious allegations against the industry, the issues have become the talk of the town.

Now, actress Sunitha, who has been supporting Sri Reddy, has accused film critic-actor, Kathi Mahesh of sexual harassment, according to a report published in Times Of India. While talking to a TV channel, she said that Mahesh once forced himself on her and also tried to rape her.

Sunitha said I came to know about Mahesh Kathi a year ago through social media site- Facebook. We were just Facebook friends. I was shocked to see him in controversial reality show Bigg Boss. After his elimination, I called Mahesh Kathi to say that his Bigg Boss show was nice. In ‘Bigg Boss’ show phone call, Kathi said to his wife that he would go to Lucknow after the show but instead of going to Lucknow, he came to Hyderabad. He also invited me to his house. When I went to his house, Kathi asked me whether I would offer commitment. When I said no, then he locked the room, beaten me and resorted to sexual assault. He also offered me Rs 500. I have all evidence to prove my allegations against Kathi Mahesh. “

However, Mahesh has denied all these allegations and said he will take this matter to court. He took to Twitter to deny Sunitha’s statements.