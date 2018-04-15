Airborne assault of Indian Paratroopers will give you goosebumps: Video

The Indian Air Force (IAF) in a joint operation with the Indian Army Parachute Brigade conducted battalion level airdrop from Hindon airbase on Saturday.

A part of the ongoing IAF exercise ‘Gaganshakti-2018’, the assault included a para drop of 560 paratroopers, combat vehicles and GPS guided cargo platforms.

See video shared by IAF official page:

The operation was carried out on the evening and night of 14 Apr 18 in the desert sector.

#WATCH Indian Air Force conducted battalion level air drop as part of exercise ‘Gagan Shakti’ from Hindon airbase pic.twitter.com/3a1CJ4wuD8 — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2018

“The airborne force comprised six C-130J and seven An-32 aircraft launched from multiple IAF bases. The force was provided aerial surveillance by AWACS and protected by a Flight of SU-30 Air Superiority Fighters,” said the Ministry of Defence in a statement.

In a joint operation with the Indian Navy, the Indian Air Force on Saturday conducted long-range maritime air exercise – Gagan Shakti – in the Western Seaboard. One highlight of the exercise was IL-78 flight refuelling IAF aircraft midair.