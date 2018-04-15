Another simple Kerala dish to try out for Vishu

HAPPY VISHU TO ALL THE READERS!

This is another specialty of Kerala. Try it out this Vishu.

Olan

Ingredients:

Diced vegetable: Ash gourd or Pumpkin or Cucumber

Cowpeas

Green chilies

Salt

Coconut oil

Preparation:

Soak cowpeas overnight. Cut vegetables into small pieces. Pressure cook the vegetable and peas till they are tender. Add salt and green chilies into the broth and cook till the curry is thick. Before removing it from the fire add a teaspoon of coconut oil to it. You can also garnish it with curry leaves if you like.

Look out for more Vishu recipes.