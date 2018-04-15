Board Exam 10, 12 results 2018 publishing date announced

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma told that this year’s results of both class 10 and class 12 will be declared by the end of this month. The deputy chief minister also said the board will upload the copies of toppers online so that students can see and follow the answer sheets during exam preparations.

Earlier there were rumours that the results were to be announced by April 15. The result of class 10 and 12 examinations will be declared by the Uttar Pradesh Board on the official websites — upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

Class 10 board exams were conducted from February 6 to 22 and class 12 boards were held from February 6 to March 10.

“We will be uploading the copies of toppers online so that students can see and follow them during their preparations,” he said.

About next year’s exams, the minister said Aaadhar card will be made compulsory for class 9 and class 11 students filling forms for the board examinations.

“It will help identify them and further check the menace of copying,” the minister said.

This year, a total of 11,28,250 students did not appear for the board exams. The exam authority said this happened due to a slew of strict measures to curb malpractice. A total of 66,37,018 students were registered to appear in this year’s UP board exam. This included 36,55,691 registered for class 10 exams and 29,81,327 students for class 12 exams.

In UP Board results 2017, the overall pass percentage for class 10 was 81.18 and for Class 12 it was 82.62.

