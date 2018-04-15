Body of a two-day-old girl was flushed down a toilet was recovered

Two-day-old girl’s body was flushed down a toilet in Kerala and was recovered later by plumbers when they attempted to clear the clogged passage on Friday.

According to reports, Dr Abdul Rehman, owner of a clinic besides his house, called the plumber on Friday after found an obstruction in the toilet bowl. Plumbers, who were attempting to clear the passage, noticed something like to a ball, but they were shocked to see a newborn’s body, with the placenta still attached in the duck, as per the Police.

The investigating officers suspect that the baby was brought into the clinic for consultation but was flushed down the toilet bowl. The investigation is under progress to completion.

The placenta suggests that the mother had given birth inside the toilet. On doctor’s complaint a case of unnatural death has been filed, but the parents have not been identified till now. The body has been dispatch to Thrissur medical college for post-mortem.