Bollywood Actress gets trolled for her transparent dress

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has become the latest victim of online trolling. The Dabangg actress took to her Instagram account to share a picture in which she is wearing a transparent red dress and while many praised her for looking stunning and fabulous in the bold avatar, many trolled her left right and centre for wearing a ‘cheap’ dress and showing off her body. Sonakshi Sinha is the new celebrity to enter into the list of ‘trolled celebrities’

“Throwback to last July! #Repost @colstonjulian,” Sonakshi captioned the image. While many praised her and her stunning red dress, other users called her names and asked not to show off her body so shamelessly.

However, it is not the first time when a Bollywood actress is being trolled for her choice of clothes. Earlier, many actresses like Fatima Sana Shaikh, Deepika Padukone, Esha Gupta, and Lisa Hayden among many others have been the victim of online trolling for posting pictures in their choice of clothes. Many of them have even given a befitting reply to trolls and shut them like a boss!

