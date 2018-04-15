Can you guess who is this cutie of Bollywood?

Oh Yes…, This is none other than our Gorgeous lady Jacqueline Fernandez.

“Happy Sinhalese New Year everyone!!! My first Kandyan saree,” Jacqueline wrote in her post that is now viral and garnered over 12 lakh likes within 17 hours of being posted.

“Wish you the same and you look gorgeous as ever…love you, Jackie,” wrote one user.

Jacqueline is currently filming Race 3 with Salman Khan

