CWG 2018: Proud Moment..!! A well-deserved Gold for India

Saina Nehwal’s aggression and intensity quite literally wilted P V Sindhu as she picked up the women’s singles Commonwealth Games gold medal with exhilarating triumph in the final Gold Coast today. Saina, who led the head-to-head count 3-1 before today’s match, won 21-18 23-21 in the high-pressure match that lasted an hour. The triumph marked a remarkable end to her CWG campaign this edition. She was the pillar of India’s gold-winning campaign in the team championship earlier, playing every one of the singles matches due to Sindhu’s injury. In a match that started on equal footing, Saina managed to dominate, bringing a rarely seen aggression to the court.

The country held on to the third position in the overall medal tally with 59 medals — 25 gold, 16 silver and 18 bronze medals. It all started at the shooting ranges in Brisbane, where Sanjeev Rajput shattered the Games’ qualifying record before finishing on top in the 50m rifle 3 position final. He had won a bronze (2006) and a silver (2014) in the earlier editions. The wrestlers were at it at the Carrara Sports and Leisure Center. Sumit (125kg) and Vinesh Phogat (50kg) picked up the top honours in their respective categories even as Olympic bronze-medallist Sakshi Malik (62kg) settled for a third-place finish, along with Somveer (86kg). At the boxing arena of the Oxenford Studios, MC Mary Kom (48kg) was joined by Vikas Krishan (75kg) and Gaurav Solanki (52kg) in scripting history. The boxers, led by three, finished with nine medals in all, their best ever performance, two better than the previous best attained at 2010 Delhi Games. While Mary Kom became the first Indian woman boxer to claim a CWG gold, Vikas became the first to have gold in both the Asian and Commonwealth Games.

