Despacito Video Deleted From Youtube By Hackers

The hackers managed to alter the title of various music videos and the most most-watched video on YouTube, Despacito, was also temporarily deleted after being hacked. The hack appears to have affected many of the world’s biggest artists – and isn’t the first carried out by the group.

The Vevo account on YouTube was hacked earlier today and many of the videos uploaded from the account had their title changed to “x – Hacked by Prosox & Kuroi’sh.” The hackers also changed the thumbnail of the music videos and apart from the main Vevo account, music videos of several other artists whose accounts are affiliated with Vevo have also been hacked. The most prominent video hacked was the most-viewed YouTube video of all time, Despacito by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. The video was also deleted and has apparently been re-uploaded by the LuisFonsiVEVO channel.

Despacito,’which became a dance anthem soon after its release was sung by popular artist Luis Fonsi and the song also features Daddy Yankee. The video ended up registering 5 billion views in just 5 days of its release. With this, this video became the most-watched video on Youtube.

Although the video is still available on Luis Fonsi’s official YouTube channel, it is reportedly being stated that the clips have been removed from Vevo’s official channel.The hackers reportedly wrote ‘Free Palestine’ under the videos.

Sung in Spanish language, Despacito was released in January 2017. The song became the most-streamed song in the world as it reached 4.6 billion plays after its release. Later, pop star Justin Beiber recreated the song and it became equally popular.

Also Read: Luis Fonsi’s Despacito earned this tag in less time