food-items-to-control-diabetes

Making healthy food and drink choices is key to managing diabetes. In order to manage your diabetes properly, a healthy diet & understanding how food affects your blood sugar is of high importance.

Here are some best foods for diabetics:

Fatty Fish

Fatty fish is one of the healthiest foods on the planet.

Fish is also a great source of high-quality protein, which helps you feel full and increases your metabolic rate.

Leafy Greens

Leafy green vegetables are extremely nutritious and low in calories.They’re also very low in digestible carbs, which raise your blood sugar levels.

Spinach, kale and other leafy greens are good sources of several vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C. leafy greens are good sources of the antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is a delicious spice with potent antioxidant activity.innamon can lower blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity.

Eggs

Eggs provide amazing health benefits.Regular egg consumption may also reduce your heart disease risk in several ways.

Eggs decrease inflammation, improve insulin sensitivity, increase your “good” HDL cholesterol levels and modify the size and shape of your “bad” LDL cholesterol.

Turmeric

Turmeric is a spice with powerful health benefits.

Its active ingredient, curcumin, can lower inflammation and blood sugar levels while reducing heart disease risk.

curcumin appears to benefit kidney health in diabetics. This is important, as diabetes is one of the leading causes of kidney disease.

Nuts

Nuts are delicious and nutritious. All types of nuts contain fibre and are low in digestible carbs, although some have more than others.

Garlic

Garlic is a delicious herb with impressive health benefits.

Several studies have shown it can reduce inflammation, blood sugar and LDL cholesterol in people with type 2 diabetes.

It may also be very effective at reducing blood pressure

