Hearty Finance Minister Arun Jaitely takes his oath

The Union Minister of Finance and Cooperation Arun Jaitley who is undergoing treatment for his kidney ailment was hearty enough to re-take his oath.

The 65-year-old Arun Jaitley took his oath in the chamber of the Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu at 11 am in New Delhi.

The Finance Minister contested from Uttar Pradesh. Eight other BJP leaders contesting from the state also emerged victorious, namely GVL Narasimha Rao, Harnath Yadav, Ashok Bajpai, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Kanta Kardam, Sakaldeep Rajbhar and Anil Aggarwal.

The voting for 25 Rajya Sabha seats was held across six states including Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.

A total number of 59 vacancies were created in the Rajya Sabha in April which necessitated the elections.

Jaitley was on April 3 once again appointed as the Leader of the Upper House following his re-election.

He has not been going to his North Block office since April 2.

On April 9, he underwent dialysis at AIIMS here and has been confined to a ‘controlled environment’ at home.

He had canceled his scheduled foreign visits and had confirmed his illness in a tweet.

Jaitley, however, had not elaborated on the ailment but said he was currently working from a controlled environment at home.