Indian family missing in California: Woman’s body found

Found a woman’s body which was washed up near the swollen Eel river, who was a members of Indian family had gone missing in April 8, have been searching by officials. Authorities will conduct an autopsy early next week to identify the body.

The family — Sandeep Thottapilly, 41, his wife Soumya Thottapilly, 38, and their two kids Siddhanth, 12 and Saachi, 9, who were on a road trip from Portland, Oregon to San Jose in Southern California and no report about them, declared as missing.

California’s Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement: “Searchers located the deceased body of an adult female approximately seven miles north of the reported crash site (Eel River flows in a northern direction).”

Search agencies went to the corners for the family for over a week as their work was severely obstructed by constant rains in the area. As the waters receded, the rescue team recovered some personal items and numerous parts of the vehicle, a maroon Honda Pilot, believed to be driven by the family.

Read More: Nine persons killed and more than 15 injured after bus collision

“The teams were unsuccessful in locating the vehicle or any occupants from the vehicle. They were able to locate numerous items that appeared to have come from a vehicle body and interior,” the Garberville office of the California Highway Patrol said.

The office further shared: “Some of these items were consistent with a Honda vehicle. Also located were various personal items that were consistent with a family travelling on vacation. Several items have been positively identified, by the family members, as belonging to the Thottapilly family.”