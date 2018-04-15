IPL 2018: Sanju Samson’s fireworks set huge target for RCB

Riding on a brilliant performance from Sanju Samson, Rajasthan Royals post 217/4 in 20 overs. Samson remained unbeaten 92 off just 45. His innings included 10 sixes and two boundaries.

As per latest reports, RCB lost their first wicket while chasing the huge target. RCB lost early wicket of B McCullum 4 (4) and now with a score of 49/1 (5 overs).

With a high power batting, Sanju claimed the second spot behind Andre Russel for most sixes in a match. On the special day of Vishu celebration in Kerala, Saju’s innings was so delightful to watch.

Royal Challengers Bangalore elected to bowl against Rajasthan Royals and this decision proved correct as RR struggle on a slow pitch in Bangalore. Ajinkya Rahane gave RR a decent start but he fell for 36. D’Arcy Short once again failed to perform with the bat. RCB picked up both the wickets inside the powerplay to push back Rajasthan.

The wicket in Bangalore is on the slower side and Kohli said he was bowling first as the ball will come on the bat easier under lights. Bangalore have won one and lost one game so far.