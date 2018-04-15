Karishma Kapoor In Her New Stylish Avatar: See Pics

Another Fashion tries out from Karishma Kapoor but this time it becomes a failure.

In the pictures, Karisma can be seen posing in a gaudy skirt, boasting of silver-pink embellishments all over. Apart from being atrociously shimmery, the actress’ skirt was also unflattering and looked really bland.

The actress made a poor choice of throwing over a metallic-blue, varsity jacket on the embellished, white t-shirt she had teamed the skirt with. The glossy jacket and the embellishments on the tee were a tad too much to be paired with a skirt as blingy as that.

