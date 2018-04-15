Karnataka congress leader urged to hit Yogi Adityanath with slippers

Congress working president Dinesh Gundu Rao urges the people to hit Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with slippers whenever he approaches to the state. Rao made the controversial remarks at a candle march organized by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress here to show solidarity with the victims of rape in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao and Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua.

The comments cause an angry response from the part of BJP which heinous and accused the ruling Congress of instigating violence. As his comments stoked a major political row, Rao said it was an “emotional outburst” and “all I said was just show Yogi Adityanath with slippers”. He said he regretted his remarks if they were offensive.

Hitting back, furious Karnataka BJP leaders reminded Rao that Adityanath was a “revered saint of Nath tradition”. Strongly condemning the remarks, Karnataka BJP president B S Yeddyurappa said it was “highly derogatory and uncivilized”.

He said a person who did not know how to speak about “a sant” and a democratically elected chief minister did not deserve to be in public life. Yeddyurappa asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi to excommunicate Rao from the party.

The party tweeted, “Mr Rao, your love for Muslims must not translate to hatred for Hindu saints. What were you thinking when you said Yogi Adityanath must be beaten with chappals? Hindu-Vokkaligas of K’taka hold him in high regard. You have insulted the entire community with your heinous comments!”