Kathua rape rerun: 8-year old raped for 8 days; killed

Amid the nationwide outrage and anger over the horrific gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, another similar heinous case has come to light in Surat, Gujarat.

In a gruesome case of rape and torture an eight-year-old girl was confined, brutalized and then repeatedly raped for a week before being killed, it was reported from the southern Gujarat city of Surat on Saturday.

The police had recovered the body of the girl from a cricket ground in Bhestan area on the outskirts of Surat. After a five-hour-long post-mortem, it was revealed that the girl was raped and tortured for at least eight days before being strangled to death.

READ ALSO: Unnao rape case: second arrest made; accomplice arrested

The girl has not been identified yet and none from her family has come forward to claim the body. It’s still not known who or how many people were involved in the heinous crime. The police are scouring the list of missing persons.

Ganesh Govekar, Forensic Head, Civil Hospital, said, ”The girl’s body had 86 injury marks including ones on her private parts. Samples have been taken for forensic test to ascertain whether she was drugged or not.”

Police inspector BK Jhala said, ”The parents of the girl are yet to be identified. The police also believe that she was murdered somewhere else and the dead body has been thrown here. The victim’s picture has been sent to the state police control room for an identification process.”

He said the police have registered a case of rape and also booked the unidentified accused under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

A reward of Rs 20,000 has been announced for anyone providing information about the girl.