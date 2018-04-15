King of Guns!! Dhoni’s shooting skill video went viral

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for his power-packed batting skills, especially while finishing matches. He is also known for his passion for bikes and football, apart from the umpteen advertisements that he shoots for.

Shooting gun is much more fun than shooting ads pic.twitter.com/r7L2FyJJZD — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (@msdhoni) April 14, 2018

A video tweeted by Dhoni shows him aiming and firing a couple of rounds with a pistol. And Captain Cool said, “Shooting gun is much more fun than shooting ads” (sic).

The video has gone viral, with fans lapping it up and sharing it across social media. Watch the video here.

The fans appreciated Dhoni after seeing this video. Fans commented as he can bring gold for India in ongoing Common Wealth Games.