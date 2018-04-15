Dulquer Salmaan’s movie teaser crossed 2 million views: Video

The teaser of the upcoming Savitri biopic Mahanati was released yesterday to an overwhelming response. The film, which stars Keerthy Suresh as iconic actress Savitri and Dulquer Salmaan as Gemini Ganesan, is directed by debutant director Nag Ashwin.

The teaser shows a stuttering Samantha as a journalist working on the story of Savitri. The short promo shows some montages of Keerthy Suresh, who looks convincing as Savitri. We even get a glimpse of Vijay Devarakonda, who is also playing a role in the bilingual film.

Within one day the teaser of Mahanati has crossed 2 million views. However, the Tamil version of the teaser hasn’t got the same response. Nevertheless, Nadigaiyar Thilagam (that’s how it is called in Tamil) teaser has garnered about 3.4 lakh views on YouTube.

Weeks ago, a picture believed to be the leaked first look of the film is doing rounds on the internet. It features both Keerthy and Dulquer who appear as Savitri and Gemini Ganesan.