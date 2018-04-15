Mollywood Actress Meghna Raj getting married

Wedding bells are ringing for actress Meghana Raj! The Memories actress is all set to enter wedlock with Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja.

The couple who has been friends for about 10 years, will tie the knot soon.

The engagement first took place at Meghana’s Bengaluru residence and was attended by the close family members and friends of the couple. The same evening, the celebrity couple hosted a party at Leela Palace, which was attended by the Kannada film industry.

Meghana says that she will continue to work in films even after her wedding. “Given that Chiru also comes from a family, which is closely associated with the film industry, I know I will get more support from them to pursue my acting career. I won’t stop acting. As long as we live, we will continue to act in films,” she said.

Chiru also made his acting debut in Kannada the same year Meghana entered the showbiz. His first film was ‘Vayuputra’ (2009), which was a remake of ‘Sandakozhi’, and was produced by his star uncle Arjun Sarja.

Recent reports say that wedding date is confirmed and its May 2nd.

