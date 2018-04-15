Mother of three shared her night video tape for showing this

A mother of three kids shared her time-lapse video to show everyone what are the struggles of motherhood. Melanie Darnell, otherwise known as fitmomma4three, has been struggling to nod off at night as a result of her restless children keeping her up.

And so, the young mother-of-three, from Los Angeles, decided to duct tape a camera to the ceiling of her bedroom to see how much sleep she was missing. She shared the time-lapse video showing the reality of motherhood – so spare a thought the next time you see a parent looking weary.

‘My husband is traveling for work, my 10-Month-old still isn’t sleeping through the night and my two year has an ear infection,’ Melanie said.

‘For my personal curiosity of how much sleep I have actually been getting, I duct taped our Nest Cam to the ceiling. ‘What you are about to witness is real video footage of how my night went.’

The video, titled ‘Why Moms Wake Up Tired | Brutally Honest Overnight Time-Lapse’, shows the mother slipping into bed alone at 10 pm.