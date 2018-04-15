New Hyundai Santro would be a big challenge to rivals: See Spy Photos

The Hyundai AH2, which has been undergoing road tests in India for quite some time now, has been spotted again. The Hyundai AH2 has long been reported to be the successor to the massively popular Santro, and reports indicate that the car will be launched in India during Diwali under the ‘Santro’ moniker.

The car has been spied testing and images taken by PowerDrift suggest that the 2018 Santro will come with a spacious cabin. The car is found out to be undergoing road tests in Pune yet again.

The new 2018 Santro is expected a take on the existing Maruti Alto K10, Maruti WagonR, Renault Kwid and other vehicles in this segment. The car is expected to be launched in August this year.

It is expected to be powered by the same 1,086 cc engine seen on the current Hyundai i10. The engine produces 70 bhp and 100 Nm torque. The 2018 Santro is expected to be priced around Rs 3.5 lakh in India.

The car was expected to be unveiled during Auto Expo 2018, but the company didn’t showcase it at the event and is now expected to launch it during the festive season in India.