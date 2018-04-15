Nine persons killed and more than 15 injured after bus collision

After a tractor-trailer and a luxury bus collided caused lost the lives of nine persons and more than 15 were injured, the bus was head-on near Bhachau town of Kutch district in Gujarat on state highway 42 on Sunday morning.

This is the third major road accident in Saurashtra-Kutch region and also is the second major motor accident in Kutch district this year. On January 14, a truck and a car had collided at Loriya village near Bhuj town, results all 9 driving in the car dead.

Kutch East police said the accident took place at around 10:30 am near the Euro Ceramic factory on state highway 42 which connects Bhachau town with Bhuj, district headquarters of Kutch. “The bus and tractor-trailer collided head-on, killing nine persons and injuring more than a dozen. Prima facie, the tractor was moving on the wrong side of the road, leading to the accident,” Bhavna Patel, Kutch East police superintendent reported.

“The luxury bus was ferrying a marriage party from Gandhidham town of Kutch to Kumbhardi village near Sikra village while the tractor-trailer was ferrying people of Sikra village to Chhadarda village for another marriage ceremony in Chhadavada village of Bhachau taluka,” said Mulu Godhaniya, police inspector of Bhachau.

Godhaniya said that seven women, a child and a man were among those who were died in the crash. “After the head-on collision, the tractor-trailer which was moving on the wrong side of the highway hit the road divider, killing nine persons and injuring more than 15. All the victims and injured were riding the tractor-trailer. Only one passenger of the luxury bus has sustained injuries while the rest escaped unhurt,” Godhaniya further added. The police reported that those injured had been rushed to nearest government and private hospitals in Bhachau and Gandhidham towns of Kutch for treatment.